JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 32,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.