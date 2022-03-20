JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $265,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

