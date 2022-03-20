Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 253,912 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.38% of Juniper Networks worth $44,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after buying an additional 667,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after purchasing an additional 379,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,061 shares of company stock worth $2,044,851. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NYSE JNPR opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

