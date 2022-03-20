Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,520.20.

GRUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,400 ($96.23) to GBX 5,300 ($68.92) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from CHF 145 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.