Katalyo (KTLYO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,657.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Katalyo has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $707,036.48 and approximately $4,657.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.30 or 0.06910793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,383.06 or 0.99776795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00040992 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

