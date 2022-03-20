Kattana (KTN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $177,633.00

Kattana (KTN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00005621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kattana has a market cap of $4.83 million and $177,633.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.80 or 0.06894487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,117.58 or 0.99825461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,219 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

