KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Holdings Lowered by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,478 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of KE worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at $6,021,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at $6,847,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in KE by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,645 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,983,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,820,706. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.77 and a beta of -1.23.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.