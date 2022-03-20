Kemacoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Kemacoin has a market cap of $16,287.77 and approximately $13.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000985 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

