Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,109 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

VCR stock opened at $303.45 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.31 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.44 and a 200-day moving average of $321.19.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

