Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,203 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $192.52 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.91 and a 52 week high of $202.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.55.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

