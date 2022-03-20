Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,685 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 608,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,386,000 after buying an additional 456,075 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52.

