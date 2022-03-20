Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,304 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $231,145,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

