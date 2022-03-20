Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.56 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

