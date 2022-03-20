Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,716 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $179.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.55 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

