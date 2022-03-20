Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $15.05 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

CAT stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

