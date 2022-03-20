Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $21.56 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,031 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 419,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 178,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $21.79.

