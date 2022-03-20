Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,786,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DocuSign by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,354,000 after purchasing an additional 361,276 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,699. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.83.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

