Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN opened at $155.58 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $131.86 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.38.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

