Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.63 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

