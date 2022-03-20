Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,542 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after purchasing an additional 822,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.61. The company has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

