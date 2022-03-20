Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 45,873 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,873 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $14,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,578,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after purchasing an additional 761,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,549 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,271 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.