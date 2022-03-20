Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after purchasing an additional 136,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after purchasing an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

