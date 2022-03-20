Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,087 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.20% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $21,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,487,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $106.70 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $94.60 and a one year high of $136.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.73.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

