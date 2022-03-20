Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,478 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

