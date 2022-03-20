Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,699 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,699 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

