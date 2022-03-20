Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 24,114 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,114 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $235.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.63 and its 200 day moving average is $231.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

