Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 28,844 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

NYSE:MCD opened at $238.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.11. The stock has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

