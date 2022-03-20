Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $306,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $350.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $342.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.94.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

