Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPM opened at $140.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

