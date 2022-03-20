KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $833,805.88 and approximately $26,056.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00045055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,833.09 or 0.06883675 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,145.54 or 0.99973159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040644 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

