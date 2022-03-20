Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $127.90 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.18.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.