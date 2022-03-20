Kinloch Capital LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average is $166.26. The firm has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

