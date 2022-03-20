KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KLA were worth $21,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,377,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.10.

Shares of KLAC opened at $365.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a one year low of $284.49 and a one year high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.