Kleros Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.57 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Kleros has a market cap of $51.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0830 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

