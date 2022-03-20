Kommunitas One Day Volume Reaches $876,451.00 (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $876,451.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.07 or 0.06945772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,257.36 or 1.00300038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040267 BTC.

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kommunitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kommunitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

