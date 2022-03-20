Komodo Market Cap Hits $64.31 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $64.31 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.14 or 0.00419343 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00080830 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00097807 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004095 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007566 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,746,466 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

