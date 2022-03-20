Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $223,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,992. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.