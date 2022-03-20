LABS Group (LABS) Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. LABS Group has a market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $439,719.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 46% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

