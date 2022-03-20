Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $971.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) will post $971.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $969.14 million to $976.00 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $895.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of LW opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $24,054,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

