Lamden (TAU) 1-Day Volume Tops $111,133.00

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $111,133.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars.

