Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.49.

LTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Latch alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Latch during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Latch by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the third quarter worth $125,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTCH opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Latch has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

About Latch (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.