Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires 1,058 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 3.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.05% of Chevron worth $120,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.