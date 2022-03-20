Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $169.60 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 100,969 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Visa were worth $169,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 355,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $77,122,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management lifted its position in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 70,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,206,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 33,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $219.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

