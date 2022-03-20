Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 13,662 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145,548 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.3% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 69,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

