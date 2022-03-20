LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.0305 on Major Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $19.84 million and approximately $32,909.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.24 or 0.06899943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,312.76 or 0.99766200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00040732 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 765,387,998 coins and its circulating supply is 651,344,492 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

