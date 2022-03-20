Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Releases Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%.

NASDAQ LEGN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.53. 1,449,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,305. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

