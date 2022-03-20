Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Linde worth $319,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $264.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

