LINK (LN) Market Cap Hits $753.17 Million

LINK (LN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last week, LINK has traded up 2% against the dollar. LINK has a market cap of $753.17 million and $992,235.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $126.04 or 0.00301604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.99 or 0.06958771 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,695.12 or 0.99775760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00041200 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

