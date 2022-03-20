LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $244.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000685 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00027878 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars.

