Liquity Price Hits $2.66 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $46.74 million and $1.29 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00006446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.05 or 0.06922365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,318.01 or 1.00144680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00040645 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,573,758 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.